Acting U.S. attorney general to oversee Russia probe: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will oversee all matters under the Justice Department’s purview, including the Russia probe that had been supervised by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The Acting Attorney General is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice,” spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said when asked if Whitaker would oversee Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian actions during the 2016 presidential campaign.