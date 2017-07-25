FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Top Senate Democrat warns Trump over replacing Sessions to derail Russia probe
July 25, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 22 days ago

Top Senate Democrat warns Trump over replacing Sessions to derail Russia probe

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with the media about the recently withdrawn healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned President Donald Trump on Tuesday against any attempt to bypass Congress to appoint a new attorney general and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"Many Americans must be wondering if the president is trying to pry open the office of attorney general to appoint someone during the August recess who will fire special counsel Mueller and shut down the Russia investigation," U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

"Democrats will never go along with the recess appointment if that situation arises," he said. "We have some tools in our toolbox to stymie such action. We're ready to use every single one of them."

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander

