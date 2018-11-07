Top Senate Democrat Schumer: Whitaker should recuse himself Russia probe

FILE PHOTO: Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who was appointed by President Donald Trump after he fired Jeff Sessions, should recuse himself from oversight of the Russia probe.

“Given his previous comments advocating defunding and imposing limitations on the Mueller investigation, Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself from its oversight for the duration of his time as acting attorney general,” Schumer said in a statement.