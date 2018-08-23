Sessions hits back at Trump, says Justice won't be influenced

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions hit back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after his boss delivered a scathing assessment of his oversight of the Justice Department in a television interview, saying Sessions has not taken control of the agency.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes part in a Federal Commission on School Safety meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in,” Sessions said in a statement. “While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”