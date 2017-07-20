FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Despite recusal, Trump has confidence in Sessions: White House
July 20, 2017 / 7:16 PM / a month ago

Despite recusal, Trump has confidence in Sessions: White House

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump reacts after delivering remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, January 21, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions despite saying in a New York Times interview on Wednesday that he was disappointed in him for recusing himself from an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"As the president said yesterday, he was disappointed in the Attorney General Sessions' decision to recuse himself, but clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

