City of San Francisco threatens court action over Trump's acting Attorney General

FILE PHOTO: Chief of Staff to the Attorney General Matthew Whitaker attends a roundtable discussion with foreign liaison officers at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Shelley/File Photo

(Reuters) - San Francisco’s city attorney on Monday questioned the recent appointment of a new acting Attorney General, saying in a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice that his office may take court action if DOJ does not provide a legal justification.

President Donald Trump last week named Matthew Whitaker to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was forced out after months of attacks by Trump for recusing himself from an ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.