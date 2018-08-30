Trump says Attorney General Sessions safe in job at least until November: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was safe in his job at least until the November congressional elections, Bloomberg News reported after interviewing the U.S. leader.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions hosts a roundtable discussion with foreign liaison officers from the Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying. It said the president declined to comment when asked whether he would keep Sessions in office beyond November.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign. After Sessions recused himself, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe, which Trump has called a “witch hunt.”