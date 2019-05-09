Shanahan: honored by Trump's nomination to be defense secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Patrick Shanahan said on Thursday he was honored by President Donald Trump’s plan to nominate him to be defense secretary, after more than four months performing the job in an acting capacity.

Shanahan also renewed his commitment to the existing National Defense Strategy, which prioritizes competition with China and Russia over the counterinsurgency wars that have consumed the Pentagon for the better part of the past two decades.

“If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy,” he said in a statement. “I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe.”