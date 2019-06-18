Trump says he did not ask Shanahan to withdraw from Pentagon job

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan talks to South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo during their meeting at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2019. Kim Min-hee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not ask Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, to withdraw from consideration to be defense secretary.

U.S. media published reports on Tuesday about domestic violence allegations surrounding Shanahan and his family. Trump told reporters that he had heard about the allegations for the first time on Monday, and added that his administration had a very good vetting process for its nominees.