Trump hopes to avoid government shutdown in meeting with lawmakers: White House
#Politics
December 6, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump hopes to avoid government shutdown in meeting with lawmakers: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to find a way to avert a government shutdown later this week in a Thursday meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, the White House said on Wednesday.

Congressional Republican leaders as well as U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet with Trump on Thursday. Pelosi and Schumer did not attend a previously scheduled meeting with Trump last week after he said on Twitter that he did not expect to reach a deal with the Democratic leaders.

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
