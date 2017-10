WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House on Oct. 23, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

The visit is scheduled just ahead of Trump’s scheduled trip to Asia in early November with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.