Egypt's Sisi invites Palestinian president to Cairo to discuss Trump's Jerusalem move

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Cairo on Monday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a presidential statement said on Sunday.
The statement said Sisi wanted to discuss “ways to deal with the crisis in a manner that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people and their national sanctities and their legitimate right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital”.
