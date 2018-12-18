Trump, without evidence, blasts social media companies over his followers

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for the annual Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday again criticized social media companies Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc, alleging that they were biased against him and other Republicans, but offering no evidence.

Trump accused the companies of blocking his followers and making it harder for people to follow him. The companies have said in recent months that they have removed suspicious accounts after the networks were used in misinformation campaigns attempting to influence voters in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and other elections.