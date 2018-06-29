FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 29, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Trump says SoftBank's Son increasing U.S. investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is increasing his investment in the United States to $72 billion, significantly more than the $50 billion he had previously pledged.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves during a visit to Foxconn with Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou (R) and Chairman and CEO of Softbank Masayoshi Son (C) in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“His $50 billion turned out to be $72 billion so far, he’s not finished yet,” Trump said, without providing details.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Trump’s comments came at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin for a manufacturing facility for Foxconn (2317.TW), the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, attended by Son and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

Son made remarks at the event but did not reference the $72 billion figure.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW).

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.