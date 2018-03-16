Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce in New York

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The wife of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has filed for divorce in New York, according to court records.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa attend the second day session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File photo

Vanessa Trump, a former model and actress, and Trump Jr. said in a joint statement on Thursday: “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

The statement was provided by the Trump Organization, the president’s business empire, which his son helps manage.

Further details were not immediately available on the uncontested divorce filing by Vanessa Trump in a New York state court. She and Trump Jr. have “enormous respect” for each other, according to the joint statement, which also asked for privacy.

The couple were married in 2005 and have five children.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (C) hugs his father Donald Trump as Donald Jr's wife Vanessa (L) walks past after Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo

In recent months, Trump Jr., 40, has become enmeshed in an investigation of possible collusion between his father’s presidential campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election. The president has denied any such collusion.

Trump Jr. arranged a 2016 meeting between a group of Russians and members of his father’s campaign after an intermediary said the Russians offered damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “I love it,” Trump Jr. responded to the intermediary in an email.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (C) jokes around and motions with a large pair of scissors toward the throat of his wife Vanessa Trump (R) while Too Kim Tiah (L) the CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Nick Didlick/File photo

He has played a key role in the Trump Organization since his father entered the White House in January 2017. The president said he would maintain ownership in his hotels, golf courses and hundreds of other businesses but hand off control to his two oldest sons.

The Trump Organization’s website describes Trump Jr. as an executive vice president, like his brother Eric Trump.

Last month, Vanessa Trump was taken to a New York hospital after she opened a piece of mail containing a threat and a white powder that was later determined to be non-hazardous.

Federal prosecutors in Boston earlier this month charged a Massachusetts man with sending the threatening letter.