Trump to start process of sending Americans back to moon: White House
December 11, 2017 / 2:51 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Trump to start process of sending Americans back to moon: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will sign a directive aimed at sending Americans back to the moon and eventually to Mars, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One for a visit to the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump will sign “Space Policy Directive 1” that orders NASA “to lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the Moon, and eventually Mars,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Gidley said Trump’s move is based on recommendations from the National Space Council.

“He will change our nation’s human spaceflight policy to help America become the driving force for the space industry, gain new knowledge from the cosmos, and spur incredible technology,” Gidley said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Alden Bentley and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
