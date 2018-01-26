FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 5:33 AM / in 2 hours

Kennedy to give Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is to give the Democratic Party’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported, illustrating his rising profile in the party ranks.

“From healthcare to economic justice to civil rights, the Democratic agenda stands in powerful contrast to President Trump’s broken promises to American families,” Kennedy, 37, grandson of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and three-term congressman, told the paper.

Virginia Democrat Elizabeth Guzman of the Virginia House of Delegates will give the Spanish-language response, the paper reported.

Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Nick Macfie

