Trump tells Pelosi he 'looks forward' to addressing Congress on January 29

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, in a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said on Wednesday that he looked forward to delivering his State of the Union address before Congress as scheduled on Jan. 29 in the House chamber.

“It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!” Trump wrote, according to a copy of the letter released by the White House.

Pelosi had earlier asked Trump to consider postponing the address given the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, which she said raised security concerns.