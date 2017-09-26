Trump says 'not distracted' by NFL protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticisms of National Football League players kneeling in protest during the national anthem have not distracted him from other concerns, he told journalists on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he meets with members of the House Ways and Means Committee about proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place because to me, that was a very important moment,” Trump said, adding later, “I have plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work.”