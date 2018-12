FILE PHOTO: White House budget director Mick Mulvaney gestures as he holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would name Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, as acting White House chief of staff.

“I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction,” Trump wrote on Twitter.