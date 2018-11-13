Trump expected to remove DHS head, may replace chief of staff: source

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen takes part in a Federal Commission on School Safety meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to remove U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and is considering replacing his chief of staff, John Kelly, a source close to the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump has grown weary of Nielsen during his push to tighten the U.S. border with Mexico. “It’s been frayed for a long time,” the source said, cautioning Trump could again change his mind on the matter.