Politics
November 13, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump expected to remove DHS head, may replace chief of staff: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen takes part in a Federal Commission on School Safety meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to remove U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and is considering replacing his chief of staff, John Kelly, a source close to the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump has grown weary of Nielsen during his push to tighten the U.S. border with Mexico. “It’s been frayed for a long time,” the source said, cautioning Trump could again change his mind on the matter.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Makini Brice; editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.