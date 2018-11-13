Trump considers new DHS chief, chief of staff: ABC News

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly talks with Kirstjen Nielsen, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as they depart the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering removing Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen and replacing chief of staff John Kelly in another shakeup of his administration, ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Nielsen, who became the secretary at Homeland Security when Kelly left the role to become Trump’s chief of staff, is expected to leave her job in the coming weeks, ABC News reported. Trump is considering replacing Kelly with Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, it added.