Factbox: Cohn is latest in parade of Trump administration departees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The resignation of Gary Cohn, top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, will be the latest in a series of high-level departures from the Trump administration.

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster join White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The turnover rate among White House senior staff under Trump was 34 percent in 2017, versus first-year turnover rates of 9 percent under former President Barack Obama, 6 percent under President George W. Bush and 11 percent under President Bill Clinton, according to Cowen & Co analyst Chris Krueger.

Here is a partial list of officials who have been fired or quit since Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, as well as people nominated by him for a position who did not take the job.

2018

Gary Cohn. The director of the National Economic Council and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc president said on March 5 he will resign in a few weeks. His decision came after he lost a fight to try to stop Trump from imposing import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Hope Hicks. The White House communications director, one of Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides, resigned on Feb. 28. She was the fourth person to hold the post since Trump became president.

Rob Porter. The White House staff secretary, a senior adviser in charge of much of the documentation that went to Trump for his signature, resigned in early February following accusations of domestic abuse from two former wives.

2017

Richard Cordray. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director resigned in November. Trump designated White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as acting director, but Cordray named a deputy director as his replacement, triggering a political and legal battle. Four days later, a federal court ruled in Trump’s favor.

Tom Price. The Health and Human Services secretary resigned under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 in an uproar over Price’s use of costly private charter planes for government business.

Stephen Bannon. Trump’s chief strategist, who had been a driving force behind the president’s anti-globalization and pro-nationalist agenda that helped propel him to election victory, was fired by Trump in mid-August. He had repeatedly clashed with more moderate factions in the White House.

Reince Priebus. The former chairman of the Republican National Committee was replaced by John Kelly as Trump’s chief of staff in July. Trump lost confidence in Priebus after major legislative items failed to be approved by Congress.

Anthony Scaramucci. The White House communications director was fired by Trump in July after just 10 days on the job, following profanity-laced comments to The New Yorker magazine.

Walter Shaub. The head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump and his administration, stepped down in July before his five-year term was to end.

Michael Short. Senior White House assistant press secretary, resigned in July.

Sean Spicer. Resigned as White House press secretary in July, ending a turbulent tenure after Trump named Scaramucci as White House communications director.

James Comey. The Federal Bureau of Investigation director, who was leading a probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump in May.

James Donovan. A Goldman Sachs banker nominated by Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, withdrew his name in May.

Michael Dubke. Resigned as White House communications director in May.

Mark Green. Trump’s nominee for Army secretary withdrew his name from consideration in May.

Todd Ricketts. The co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team and Trump’s choice for deputy secretary of commerce withdrew from consideration in April.

Katie Walsh. The deputy White House chief of staff was transferred to the outside, pro-Trump group America First Policies in March, according to Politico.

Philip Bilden. A private equity executive and former military intelligence officer picked by Trump for secretary of the Navy, Bilden withdrew from consideration in February because of government conflict-of-interest rules.

Michael Flynn. Resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser after disclosures that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Gerrit Lansing. The White House chief digital officer stepped down in February after failing to pass an FBI background check, according to Politico.

Robin Townley. An aide to Flynn, Townley was rejected in February after he was denied security clearance to serve on the U.S. National Security Council, according to Politico.

Vincent Viola. The Army veteran and former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange was nominated by Trump to be secretary of the Army, but withdrew his name from consideration in February.

Caroline Wiles. Trump’s director of scheduling, resigned in February after failing a background check.

Sally Yates. Trump fired the acting U.S. attorney general in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump’s immigration ban.