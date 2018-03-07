Factbox: Cohn resignation is latest Trump administration departure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, resigned on Tuesday, a move that came after he lost a fight over Trump’s plans for hefty steel and aluminum import tariffs.

White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster join White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The following is a partial list of officials who have been fired or have left the administration since Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, as well as people who were nominated by him for a position but did not take the job:

2018

Hope Hicks - the White House communications director, one of Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides, resigned on Feb. 28. She was the fourth person to hold the post since Trump became president.

Rob Porter - the White House staff secretary, a senior adviser in charge of much of the documentation that went to Donald Trump for his signature, resigned in early February following accusations of domestic abuse from two former wives.

2017

Richard Cordray - the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director resigned in November. Trump designated White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney as acting director, but Cordray named a deputy director as his replacement, triggering a political and legal battle. Four days later, a federal court ruled in Trump’s favor.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 in an uproar over Price’s use of costly private charter planes for government business.

Stephen Bannon - Trump’s chief strategist, who had been a driving force behind the president’s anti-globalization and pro-nationalist agenda that helped propel him to election victory, was fired by Trump in mid-August. He had repeatedly clashed with more moderate factions in the White House.

Reince Priebus - the former chairman of the Republican National Committee was replaced by John Kelly as Trump’s chief of staff in July. A confidant of the president said Trump had lost confidence in Priebus after major legislative items failed to be approved by Congress.

Anthony Scaramucci - the White House communications director was fired by Trump in July after just 10 days on the job after profanity-laced comments to The New Yorker magazine were published.

Walter Shaub - the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump and his administration, stepped down in July before his five-year term was to end.

Michael Short - senior White House assistant press secretary, resigned in July.

Sean Spicer - resigned as White House press secretary in July, ending a turbulent tenure after Trump named Scaramucci as White House communications director.

James Comey - the Federal Bureau of Investigation director, who was leading a probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump in May.

James Donovan - a Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who was nominated by Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, withdrew his name in May.

Michael Dubke - founder of Crossroads Media, resigned as White House communications director in May.

Mark Green - Trump’s nominee for Army secretary withdrew his name from consideration in May.

Todd Ricketts - a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team and Trump’s choice for deputy secretary of commerce, withdrew from consideration in April.

Katie Walsh - deputy White House chief of staff, was transferred to the outside pro-Trump group America First Policies in March, according to Politico.

Philip Bilden - a private equity executive and former military intelligence officer picked by Trump for secretary of the Navy, withdrew from consideration in February because of government conflict-of-interest rules.

Michael Flynn - resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser after disclosures that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Gerrit Lansing - White House chief digital officer, stepped down in February after failing to pass an FBI background check, according to Politico.

Robin Townley - an aide to Flynn, was rejected in February after he was denied security clearance to serve on the U.S. National Security Council, according to Politico.

Vincent Viola - an Army veteran and a former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, nominated by Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration in February.

Caroline Wiles - Trump’s director of scheduling, resigned in February after failing a background check, according to Politico.

Sally Yates - acting U.S. attorney general, was fired by Trump in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump’s immigration ban.