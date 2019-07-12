Factbox: Trump administration departures, firings, reassignments

(Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Friday became the latest high-ranking official from President Donald Trump’s administration to resign. Acosta, standing next to Trump on the White House lawn, said his handling of the sex abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago had become a distraction.

U.S.Labor Secretary Alex Acosta listens as U.S. President Donald Trump announces Acosta's resignation before the president departed for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s White House has had the highest senior-level staff churn rate of the past five presidents, according to figures compiled by the Brookings Institution, a think tank.

Here are some notable Trump advisers who have been fired, quit or otherwise changed roles in the administration.

2019

John Sanders: The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol quit on June 25 after serving for two months.

Patrick Shanahan: The acting defense secretary on June 18 withdrew from consideration to head the U.S. military amid reports of past domestic violence in his family.

Sarah Sanders: White House spokeswoman Sanders will leave her job at month’s end for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas, Trump said on June 13.

Kevin Hassett: Trump said on June 3 that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Hassett would step down.

Emmet Flood: The special counsel to the president quit in mid-June.

Rod Rosenstein: The U.S. deputy attorney general submitted his resignation in April.

Randolph “Tex” Alles: The head of the U.S. Secret Service, left in May in a Department of Homeland Security shake-up.

Kirstjen Nielsen: The Homeland Security secretary resigned in April amid Trump’s rising anger over immigration policy.

Linda McMahon: The director of the Small Business Administration resigned in March to join Trump’s re-election campaign.

Heather Wilson: The U.S. Air Force secretary quit to return to academia.

Bill Shine: Eight months after being hired as the White House communications director, he resigned to work on Trump’s re-election campaign.

Scott Gottlieb: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner said in March he would step down.

2018

Jim Mattis: In a candid resignation letter that laid bare his growing divide with Trump over Syria and Afghanistan policies, the defense secretary abruptly quit. Shanahan, a former Boeing executive and Mattis’ deputy, took over in an acting capacity.

Ryan Zinke: Trump’s first interior secretary left at the end of 2018 amid investigations into his use of security details, chartered flights and a real estate deal.

John Kelly: A retired Marine Corps general, Kelly was hired as White House chief of staff to bring order to the chaotic Trump White House but ultimately fell out with his boss.

Jeff Sessions: The Republican former U.S. senator was forced out as attorney general on Nov. 7 after months of being attacked and ridiculed by the president for recusing himself from a special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was replaced briefly by Matthew Whitaker until William Barr was confirmed to the job.

Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor stepped down at the end of 2018 as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump nominated Republican donor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft for the position.

Don McGahn: Trump said in August the White House counsel would leave, amid strains between the two.

Scott Pruitt: The Environmental Protection Agency chief quit in July under fire over ethics controversies.

Joe Hagin: The White House deputy chief of staff resigned in June.

Ty Cobb: Replaced in May as a senior Trump lawyer by Emmet Flood.

Tom Bossert: Resigned in April as Trump’s homeland security adviser.

John Dowd: Trump’s lead lawyer in the Mueller investigation quit in March.

David Shulkin: White House officials said in March that the Veterans Affairs secretary would resign.

H.R. McMaster: The national security adviser was replaced in March by John Bolton.

Rex Tillerson: The secretary of state was fired by Trump in March after long-standing tension between them.

Gary Cohn: The National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs president said in March he would resign.

Andrew McCabe: Terminated as FBI deputy director in March.

Hope Hicks: The White House communications director resigned on Feb. 28.

Rob Porter: Resigned as White House staff secretary in February.

2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman: The former reality TV star was fired as assistant to the president in December.

Dina Powell: The deputy national security adviser for strategy’s resignation was announced in December.

Tom Price: The Health and Human Services secretary quit under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 over travel practices.

Sebastian Gorka: The former close ally of Bannon left as a Trump adviser in August.

Stephen Bannon: Trump fired his chief strategist in mid-August after Bannon clashed with White House moderates.

Anthony Scaramucci: Fired in July by Trump as White House communications director after 10 days on the job.

Reince Priebus: After setbacks in Congress, replaced as White House chief of staff by Kelly.

Sean Spicer: Resigned as White House press secretary in July.

Michael Dubke: Resigned as White House communications director in May.

James Comey: The FBI director, who led the Russia probe before the special counsel, was fired by Trump in May.

K.T. McFarland: The deputy national security adviser’s departure was reported in April.

Katie Walsh: Transferred out of her role as deputy White House chief of staff to a Republican activist group in March.

Preet Bharara: Fired by Trump in March as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Michael Flynn: Resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser and later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Sally Yates: Fired in January by Trump as acting U.S. attorney general.