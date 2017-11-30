FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to give State of the Union address on Jan. 30: White House
#Politics
November 30, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to give State of the Union address on Jan. 30: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation by Congress to deliver a State of the Union address on Jan. 30, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan extended the invitation to Trump earlier on Thursday to make the address to Congress. The speech, typically given every year of a president’s term except the first, reports on the current condition of the United States and allows the leader to outline legislative and other priorities.

(This story corrects date of address in 1st paragraph to Jan. 30, not Jan. 20)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

