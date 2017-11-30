Trump to give State of the Union address on Jan. 30: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation by Congress to deliver a State of the Union address on Jan. 20, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan extended the invitation to Trump earlier on Thursday to make the address to Congress. The speech, typically given every year of a president’s term except the first, reports on the current condition of the United States and allows the leader to outline legislative and other priorities.