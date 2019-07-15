Trump to sign order on U.S. content thresholds for steel, iron: Navarro

Workers stand in the steel coil yard at the ThyssenKrupp Steel USA factory in Calvert, Alabama November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an order on Monday seeking to increase the domestic content threshold for American-made iron and steel in federal procurements, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an opinion piece on Fox News.

Navarro said Trump will strengthen his “Buy American” platform by further moving toward increasing “domestic content threshold for American-made iron and steel from 50 percent to 95 percent.”