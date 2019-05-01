Deadline expires for DOJ to give Congress full Mueller report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A congressional subpoena deadline for the U.S. Justice Department to provide lawmakers with an unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report expired at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the Justice Department complied with the subpoena, which was issued on April 19 by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and sought underlying evidence from the Mueller probe as well as the full report.