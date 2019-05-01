Politics
DOJ misses House subpoena deadline for full Mueller report: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department missed a Wednesday subpoena deadline for providing the House Judiciary Committee with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report on his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a Democratic congressional aide said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued the subpoena on April 19, a day after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report. The deadline for complying with the subpoena expired at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The subpoena also sought underlying evidence from Mueller’s 22-month investigation.

