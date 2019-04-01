House committee poised to subpoena Mueller report

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee office is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Monday it will work this week on a resolution authorizing subpoenas to obtain Special Counsel Robert Muller’s full report on his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said he planned to make public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page investigative report by mid-April or sooner.

But House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and other top Democrats have called for the release of the full report, without redactions, to lawmakers. They have given Barr until Tuesday to produce it.

Barr issued a summary of Mueller’s findings to Congress on March 24, saying the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

Barr said Mueller left unresolved the issue of whether Trump obstructed justice by undermining the investigation. Barr said Mueller’s team had not found enough proof to warrant bringing charges against the president.

While Trump and the White House have hailed the conclusions as a victory for the president, the chairs of six committees in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives are pressing Barr to release the full Mueller report as well as the underlying evidence.

The judiciary committee said it would meet on Wednesday to write a resolution authorizing subpoenas for Muller’s complete report as well as the underlying evidence and related matters.

The panel also will consider authorizing subpoenas for five former Trump aides: White House counsel Donald McGahn, political adviser Steven Bannon, Communications Director Hope Hicks, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House deputy counsel Ann Donaldson.