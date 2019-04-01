House committee poised to subpoena Mueller report

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee office is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday said it will work this week on a resolution authorizing subpoenas for Special Counsel Robert Muller’s full report on his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said he planned to make public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page investigative report by mid-April or sooner. But House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler and other top Democrats have called for the full report, without redactions, to be released to lawmakers and have given Barr until Tuesday to produce it.