In response to Trump, Britain says Islamic State remains a threat

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that Islamic State remained a threat even though it held no territory, commenting after U.S. President Donald Trump said the militant group had been defeated in Syria.

“Much remains to be done and we must not lose sight of the threat they pose. Even without territory, Daesh (Islamic State) will remain a threat,” the Foreign Office said in a statement after the United States began withdrawing troops from Syria.

“As the United States has made clear, these developments in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign. We will continue to work with members of the Coalition on achieving this.”