Trump wrong to say Islamic State has been defeated in Syria: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is wrong to say that Islamic State has been defeated in Syria, a British defence minister said on Wednesday, as the United States eyes a full withdrawal of forces from the country.

After Trump tweeted that “we have defeated ISIS (Islamic State) in Syria,” Tobias Ellwood replied “I strongly disagree.”

“(Islamic State) has morphed into other forms of extremism and the threat is very much alive,” the junior minister said in a tweet.