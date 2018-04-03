FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:52 PM / a day ago

Trump says he will decide soon about future of U.S. troops in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is thinking very seriously about pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, and will make a decision soon about lessening support in the war-battered country.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite and other Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Our primary mission in terms of that was getting rid of ISIS. We’ve almost completed that task and we’ll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others, as to what we’ll do,” Trump said during a press conference alongside the heads of three Baltic states, using a common acronym for the extremist Islamic State group. “I want to get out. I want to bring our troops home.”

Also on Tuesday, Brett McGurk, the special U.S. envoy for the global coalition against Islamic State, told a forum in Washington: “We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission and our mission isn’t over and we are going to complete that mission.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

