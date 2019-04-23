Politics
April 23, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

IRS fails to meet congressional deadline for Trump tax returns

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building, with the partial quote "taxes are what we pay," in Washington May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deadline for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to turn President Donald Trump’s tax returns over to a congressional tax oversight committee expired on Tuesday without lawmakers receiving the documents, a committee aide said.

The outcome, which was widely expected, could prompt Democrats who control the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee to subpoena the documents, as an opening salvo in what many expect to be a lengthy court battle that might have to be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below