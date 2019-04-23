Politics
April 23, 2019 / 9:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mnuchin says he cannot meet deadline to turn over Trump tax returns to House panel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leaves the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday he cannot comply with a demand by a House of Representatives committee to turn over President Donald Trump’s tax returns “until it is determined to be consistent with law.”

In a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Mnuchin said he expected to have an answer to the committee’s demand by May 6 after consulting with the Justice Department. The committee had set a 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) Tuesday deadline for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over Trump’s returns.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below