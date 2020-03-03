U.S.
March 3, 2020 / 4:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump: Democrats should propose one-year payroll tax cut

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - United States President Donald Trump said late Monday that the Democrats who control the House of Representatives should propose a one-year payroll tax cut.

"The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut. Great for the middle class, great for the USA!" Trump said bit.ly/2vqase6 in a tweet.

A top White House adviser told Reuters in February that the Trump administration was considering a 10% tax cut for middle-class Americans and making some other tax reductions permanent as part of a package it intends to propose before the November election.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

