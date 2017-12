WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on the plan to overhaul the nation’s tax code on Wednesday, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One as he arrives in West Palm Beach, Florida,U.S, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“As we work with Congress to achieve historic tax cuts, the president plans to speak Wednesday to the American people on how tax reform will lead to a brighter future for them and their families,” said Lindsay Walters, the deputy press secretary.