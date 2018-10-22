Trump says eyeing a 10 percent middle income tax cut plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House as he departed on a trip to campaign in Texas, said on Monday his administration plans to produce a resolution calling for a 10 percent tax cut for middle income earners.

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters at Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nevada, U.S. October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump said on Saturday his administration was studying a tax cut to be rolled out some time around the beginning of November just before congressional elections, even though lawmakers are out of town campaigning and Congress is not in session.

It was not immediately clear what he meant by producing a resolution.