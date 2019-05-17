Politics
May 17, 2019 / 8:13 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin defies House subpoena for Trump's tax returns

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he would not meet a congressional demand for six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, all but guaranteeing a federal court battle with Congress over the records.

“We are unable to provide the requested information,” Mnuchin said in a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who subpoenaed Trump’s individual and business returns a week ago and set a 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) Friday deadline for their delivery.

Mnuchin reiterated his contention that Neal’s panel lacks a legitimate legislative purpose for obtaining the tax returns, a claim Democrats reject.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below