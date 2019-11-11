U.S. judge dismisses NY attorney general as defendant in Trump tax returns case

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed New York’s attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. said he lacked personal jurisdiction over Letitia James, the attorney general, and Michael Schmidt, commissioner of the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance. The dismissal was without prejudice.

Nichols said Trump could sue the New York officials in that state.