FILE PHOTO: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Donald Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Friday he was consulting with counsel on how best to enforce his subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turned down his demand.

“Given the Treasury Secretary’s failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward,” Neal said in a statement.