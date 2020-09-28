Pelosi says Trump's reported debts are a national security issue

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a briefing to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s debts reported by the New York on Sunday raised national security issues, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday, adding that the public deserves to know to whom he owes money.

Pelosi, in an interview with MSNBC, said it was not clear who held the debts and if it involved different countries, which could hold leverage over the Republican president: “To me this is a national security question.”