WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns will never get access to the documents, which are meant to be confidential, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

Asked on “Fox News Sunday” if congressional Democrats will succeed in obtaining Trump’s returns, Mulvaney said: “Never. Nor should they.”