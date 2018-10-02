FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 2, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Trump helped parents hide money on tax returns: New York Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in tax schemes that included cases of fraud in which he and his siblings helped their parents dodge taxes, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing more than 200 tax returns it has obtained.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters on his way to the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn as he departs for travel to Pennsylvania and Tennessee from the White House in Washington, U.S. October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Times investigation showed Trump received from his father’s real estate business the equivalent today of at least $413 million, the Times reported, citing a “vast trove” of confidential tax return and financial records. Trump lawyer Charles Harder told the Times its report was inaccurate.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.