AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in an hour

Trump says wants to protect 401ks but could negotiate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wants to protect 401 (k) retirement savings accounts but that it is possible they could end up as part of congressional negotiations over tax cuts.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to Vietnam War Veteran, retired Army Capt. Gary Rose, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Maybe we’ll use it as negotiating but trust me ... there are certain kinds of deals you don’t want to negotiate with,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he prepared to depart on a trip to Dallas.

Reporting by Steve Holland and James Oliphant; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
