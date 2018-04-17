Trump seeks extension for filing 2017 taxes on U.S. tax day: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has requested an extension for filing his 2017 income tax return and will file a full return by the October extended deadline, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday, which is tax filing day in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on tax cuts for Florida small businesses in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The president filed an extension for his 2017 tax return, as do many Americans with complex returns. He will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.