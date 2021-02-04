U.S. Treasury says more time needed to decide on Trump tax returns - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said it needs more time to decide whether to fight House Democrats in their effort to get former President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Given the transition to new leadership in the Biden administration, the Treasury needs more time to evaluate its position on the taxes, Bloomberg said, citing government lawyers as saying in a filing with Washington federal court. bloom.bg/3oN5T39

House Democrats have been examining whether Trump’s business dealings involved money laundering or left him vulnerable to foreign influence.