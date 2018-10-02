FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 2, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to meet with Google, other tech executives: Kudlow

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host executives of internet and social media companies at the White House, likely later this month, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Kudlow said Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has committed to coming back to the White House for a tech conference. “We’re going to have a little conference - the president will preside over it - we will have big internet companies, big social media companies, search companies,” he said. “And some who are dissatisfied with those companies.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.